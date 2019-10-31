FIRST DRIVE | New 2020 BMW X6 grows in size and technology

No longer a shocking sight, the new BMW X6 is still a big and swoopy all-wheel drive coupe SUV as an alternative to the more angular and practical X5 alternative.

The visual transformation of the third-generation X6 is far more comprehensive than slapping on its front a wider and now optionally illuminated set of kidney grilles and slimmer, more powerful headlamps and thinner rear tail lamps. The designers have reimagined its most remarkable feature, which is the sloping roof.

Stretched out to a new length of 4,935mm, which is 25mm longer than the outgoing model, the new X6 is also wider but lower, translating into a stouter road stance but crucially allowing BMW designers to correct the error of their ways with the previous car, which had a clumsy looking roof shape.

The result is a more elegant roof curvature, but the X6 remains a five-door, four- to five-passenger carrier and retains a huge boot.

At 580l with seats up there is no change to the loading capacity from its predecessor. It’s only when the rear seats are folded away that the new car swallows more, but it’s not significant. At 1,525l, it’s only 4l more than the 1,521l of the outgoing model.

The most apparent change here is that the tailgate lip has been lowered, meaning easier loading of luggage than in the previous model.

At 1,696mm tall and despite a 6mm reduction in height, the cabin doesn’t feel claustrophobic and there’s no impediment to heads on entry or egress, nor does it short-change interior head room.