REVIEW | 2019 Opel Crossland X TD lacks wow factor but does the job

Opel’s Crossland is part of the X models family — which include the smaller Mokka and larger Grandland — and tested here is the diesel model in the range.

Think of this particular Crossland X as an apt rival to Peugeot’s 16k-cheaper 2008 1.6HDi in Allure specification and with which it shares a platform. Also add Renault’s 24k-cheaper and 66kW dCi Dynamique Captur to that list which also trumps the Opel on better claimed fuel economy and also stands at a higher 170mm off ground compared to the Crossland X’s 124mm.

The Opel also happens to be the most expensive of this diesel-powered trio and thus you can understand the conundrum that awaits buyers.

Can styling perhaps save the situation? Nope. There isn’t a distinctive feature to call upon from its upright and rather bland silhouette.