REVIEW | 2019 Isuzu D-Max Arctic AT35 offers cool armour for Jozi roads

But perhaps we should be mindful of the rugged application and the idea that Isuzu never really aspired to imbuing its D-Max with the luxuriousness of certain rivals in the category anyway. Honest, unpretentious, tough as nails — simple. And that is how it feels at the helm.

Very little doubt that you could traverse any imaginable off-road terrain with unflinching ease. Certain elements beneath, such as the dampers, were taken from the Fox Performance catalogue of parts. A disclaimer: my stint with the Isuzu was spent entirely in the cityscapes, suburbs and on freeways.

And the experience was expectedly intensive, from the cumbersome, plodding nature of those chunky rollers to the intrusive roar of the 2,999cc, turbocharged-diesel four-cylinder. This is the same unit as found in the non-Arctic 300LX, with 130kW and 380Nm. In this case, you can have it only with a six-speed automatic.

What else is unique about the D-Max Arctic AT 35? Well, only 50 are set to be built annually at the Straundale manufacturing facility in Port Elizabeth. It lays claim to being the only Isuzu Motors facility globally to receive Arctic Trucks International’s stamp of approval to build such a model. You will see the insignia on the mudflaps.

Though the burly Japanese was a tough companion to steer around town, its presence afforded a certain shield. The kind of assertiveness you need to protect yourself from the malevolence one encounters on Johannesburg roads. You know, once the heady ubuntu haze of a Rugby World Cup (RWC) victory has dissipated ...

Is the D-Max Arctic AT 35 “more than a suspension and body lift” as its parents state? Well, not really ... But it is pretty damn cool either way, you have to concede.

Pricing: R785 000