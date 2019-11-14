REVIEW | 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt is the benchmark of cool

There have been Bullitt Mustangs before, in 2001 and 2008, but this is the first to be availed in SA and other right-hand-drive markets, thanks to the sixth-generation Mustang now being sold globally.

The Mustang Bullitt on test here shares the same naturally aspirated 5.0l V8 with the Mustang GT model, but the name alone tells a story that’s a little different.

A heavy-duty induction system from the Mustang Shelby GT350 hikes up power to 338kW, a 7kW boost above a standard GT, while the torque figure remains unchanged at 529Nm.

Only 50 Bullitt Mustangs were brought into the country and all are spoken for. It enjoys specific styling cues, such as special Dark Highland Green paint, chrome accents on blackened 19-inch Bullitt alloys with red-painted Brembo brakes, and Black NitroPlate exhaust tips along with an active valve performance exhaust system that sounds brutal. All of this makes the Bullitt an attractively assertive dark lord of a car.

Inside you will find the stock Mustang interior, which was recently updated with a 12-inch LCD instrument cluster but touched up with a mix of distinct Bullitt-specific items, such as bucket seats with contrasting green stitching as standard.