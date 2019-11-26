REVIEW | 2019 Renault Sandero Stepway Plus remains a solid choice

These are tumultuous economic times, and everyone wants to stretch those cents as far as possible. The lower echelons of the market are therefore where the big sales volumes lie. We all know this.

The entry-level B-segment offers a variety of wares to shoppers with a firm price cap. These compact hatchbacks were designed to serve thriftily and without frills.

Contenders include the hugely popular Volkswagen Polo Vivo, Suzuki Swift, Ford Figo, Toyota Etios and Renault Sandero. Yes, there are similarly sized counterparts in each respective stable: think regular Polo, Baleno, Fiesta and Clio. But those models strive to convey slightly more upmarket personas.

Back to our cheap, cheerful Gaelic fighter. Well, more Romanian in its roots, in fact, since it is sold under the Dacia brand abroad.

It brought a touch of innovation to market when the second-generation version was launched in 2014. It was the only product in the segment to pack a turbocharged engine. Over the years Renault executed the customary, subtle improvements on their budget car star, including aesthetic revisions, improved interior appointments and infotainment tweaks. The Stepway model has long served to bolster the appeal of the range.