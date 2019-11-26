REVIEW | Why the Lexus UX 200 EH should be a rare sight on our roads

First impressions of a vehicle can be influenced rather significantly by the environment in which it is driven. Manufacturer representatives go to great lengths to ensure that media samples their wares in the most idyllic of places. Which might lend some credence to assertions that we are out of touch with what the average consumer experiences.

The verdict after a blast through Franschoek Pass might be different compared to an 8km stint through Braamfontein, with the salesperson in the passenger seat grimacing at the following distances of minibus taxis. Mind you, according to some brands, the traditional test drive is shaping up to be placed on the shelf of obsolescence, with virtual product exposures gaining momentum.

My first time at the helm of the Lexus UX was in Stockholm, Sweden, last year. Before you ask, the answer is yes, the trip did involve a visit to the vaunted ABBA museum. And another yes to answer your follow-up: many dubious selfies were taken alongside the lifelike wax figures of the pop quartet.

Thoughts about the car? The pristine countryside asphalt – and ferry ride between two points – went by like a scene from a film. It was magical. And so we said that the Toyota group had done a fine job of re-skinning its C-HR for a more upmarket application in this guise. Because that is essentially what the UX is, save for the inclusion of the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged unit fitted to its humbler counterpart.