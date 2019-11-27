REVIEW | All the 2019 Mazda3 2.0 Astina needs is an engine

In any month of the year a varied assortment of wheeled machines run their way through our test basement. A humble Japanese hatchback playing in the C-segment seems like an unlikely candidate for wistful stares and enthusiastic conversation from passers-by. But then, describing the new Mazda3 as merely humble would probably be doing it a disservice.

Sure, it serves a category whose popularity is waning. But on aesthetics alone, the model makes a rather convincing argument for the existence of this body format. Or rather, it is a fine example of how the template should be done. No denying that it is a stunning piece of sculpted metal, with a seductive face and a silhouette that cuts formidable profile in any setting.

Our white long-term Volkswagen Golf looked decidedly flat when parked next to the beauty from Hiroshima, in its glossy black paint job. An observation to be expected, maybe: the contender from Wolfsburg has always been subtle and evolutionary in its make-up. But there are many good reasons for its long-standing sales success – as well as its esteem as the segment benchmark.

Mazda has managed a commendable job of forging a path in this arena. And the same appraise can be bestowed upon this latest instalment, though it is, of course, not without its shortcomings. More on that later. For now, let us talk about the brilliance of its interior. The sweeping, curved design of the fascia creates that cockpit-like impression many drivers find so thrilling. One feels snugly ensconced and an integral part of proceedings.