REVIEW | 2019 Moto Guzzi V85 is a retro-cool adventure bike

Italian motorcycle brands Aprilia and Moto Guzzi gained a new lease of life in SA when Italian Motorcycle Importers (IMI) recently took over the distributorship, after the demise of former importers Cayenne Sport.

They are based in the opulent showroom of Maserati Johannesburg in Sandton and offer their bikes with a three-year/60,000km service plan. IMI also sell parts and apparel and have a workshop that looks after Aprilias and Moto Guzzis, both old and new.

They are niche players in the local two-wheeled market and their initial product offering consists of the Aprilia RSV4 superbike, Aprilia Tuono streetfighter, Moto Guzzi V7 naked bike, and the Moto Guzzi V85 TT.

I was invited to take a ride on the V85 TT, a R209,000 middleweight adventure bike that has traction control and ABS brakes as part of the safety package. Standard fare also includes cruise control, a TFT digital screen with a trip computer, and the ability to mirror your smartphone’s navigation onto the bike’s screen.

To give the bike some “Jedi coolness”, Moto Guzzi has appointed Hollywood star and globetrotting motorcyclist Ewan McGregor — perhaps best known as portraying a young Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars — as brand ambassador for the V85 TT.

It’s a versatile bike aimed at commuting, touring and off-road riding, and riders can switch between three rider-selectable modes — road, rain and off-road — to suit the conditions.

All those hi-tech toys are modern but the design isn’t. The V85 TT is styled with old-school cool that conjures Dakar Rally bikes of old — especially in its white-yellow-red Giallo Sahara colour scheme as shown here — and Moto Guzzi refers to it as a retro enduro bike. TT stands for Tutti Terreno which is “all terrain” in Italian.

Though it’s not a hard-core off-roader it’s well set up to explore rough gravel trails with its semi-knobbly tyres, wire-spoked wheels, semi-decent ground clearance courtesy of a 19-inch front wheel, and protective belly pan. Off-road mode disables the ABS on the rear wheel to improve braking ability on gravel, though ABS always stays active at the front.

I don’t think Moto Guzzi intends it as a proper enduro bike but it has the hardware and software to tackle more than the proverbial puddle in your driveway.