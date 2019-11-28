REVIEW | The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300d is a SUV in a tuxedo and hiking boots

Four years into its lifespan, the Mercedes-Benz GLC compact SUV has been given a refresher, comprising some styling, technology and engine tweaks. The updates also apply to its curvier cousin, the GLC Coupé, which is part of the extended C-Class family.

Motor companies are rather fast and loose with the “coupé” term these days, applying it to swoopy-shaped cars however many doors they have — it used to denote specifically two-door cars.

That said, the GLC Coupé is suitably swoopy-roofed despite having four passenger portals, giving it a distinctly more hunkered-down sporting presence than the average SUV.

When the BMW X6 first ushered in the concept of an SUV-coupé a few years ago it looked awkward, but the zeitgeist has taken hold and such vehicles now look a lot more normal.

The Mercerdes GLC Coupé looks elegant and rugged — a burly adventurer wearing a tuxedo and hiking boots, if you will.

The range-wide facelift includes redesigned headlamps and radiator grille, and what Mercedes describes as a distinctive off-road look accentuated by muscular surface contours.

Both models now get LED headlamps and redesigned LED tail lights as standard, with multibeam LED headlamps available as options.