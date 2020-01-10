A month with Audi’s SUV middle-child

We must start this piece by surveying the size distinctions in the Audi sport-utility vehicle range. The Q8 might wear the biggest number, but it is in fact smaller than the Q7, which is the largest of the lot lengthways. The Q5 is the next notch down, an upper-medium-sized offering. Which brings us to the Q3: decidedly medium and a rung up on the ladder from the compact Q2.

It performs commendably from a sales perspective, in the Audi context anyway. In November 2019, after its August launch, 70 units were sold for the month. The Q5 tallied 73 and 37 units of the Q2 were sold. There were (appropriately) eight models of the Q8 finding owners. And 21 Q7 specimens were accounted for. December figures were not yet released at the time of writing.

So the middle-child holds notable importance for the brand in SA. An especially relevant pick, then, as the subject of an evaluation over the last month. On December 14 last year we accepted a Q3 35 TFSI Advanced S-Tronic into our test garage, finished in a shade dubbed Florett Silver by its makers.

The Sports Package option on the order form (R31,900) had been ticked, affording it a noticeably edgier appearance. That was owed to the 19-inch rollers with a 20-spoke V-pattern – before we forget, the Black Styling Package (R7,500) was also included – bringing those trinkets promised on the tin. It looked spiffy.

And despite initial concerns, those larger alloys did not bring a significant trade-off with ride quality or pothole-shrugging ability. The latter is a major concern over the rainy season, as many will attest.

Over our travels, comprising mostly open freeway, town driving and two sessions on gravel, the Q3 upheld the positive expectations created by our experiences with the contemporary Audi crop. Or any product underpinned by that laudable MQB architecture, for that matter.