Audi A1 Road Trip | Update 3: Handling

The one good thing about driving from Cape Town back to Montagu is that you can take the long way around via Franschhoek Pass — one of the world’s greatest driving roads in my opinion. Apart from serving up some extraordinary views and photo opportunities, its well-maintained surface offers a near-perfect mix of fast sweepers, tight hairpins and mischievously long straights. In short this pass is the perfect place to test a car’s dynamic abilities. So it was time then for the Audi A1 35 TFSI to step up to the plate.

After setting the Audi Drive Select system to Dynamic mode the little Sportback immediately feels more urgent thanks to changes in the ECU software mapping. Throttle response is noticeably sharper and the S-Tronic transmission now swaps cogs a whisker before the tachometer hits the red line. Downshifts are also made as soon as the next gear is available (provided you’re in full automatic mode and not using the paddles of course).

With 110kW on tap the 35 TFSI is nowhere near as brisk as its more powerful brother and you can feel this lack of muscle through the straighter sections of Franschhoek Pass where the 147kW 40 TFSI would pull away easily. Still, as somebody who believes in the somewhat controversial notion that ‘slow car fast is better that fast car slow’ this power deficit doesn’t really bother me: you can drive the 35 TFSI at 10/10ths and not worry about hitting the kind of speeds that will land you in serious trouble with the law.