Merc’s B-Class compact MPV rules its own niche

The MPV is dead; long live the B-Class. Or so Mercedes-Benz hopes.

There was a time when growing families flocked to multipurpose vehicles like the Renault Scenic, Citroën Picasso and Toyota Verso, but that market segment essentially died when SUVs rose up to woo buyers in recent years. BMW dabbled in the compact MPV segment for a short time with its 2 Series Active Tourer, but discontinued it in SA due to poor sales.

But not the B-Class. Mercedes-Benz has decided to persist in this quiet little market niche, and recently launched the third generation of what it calls its compact sports tourer.

Merc’s catchphrase for the car is “more sports for the tourer”, and it is an apt description as the car is looking decidedly less frumpy than its predecessors. On the outside it has been given more styling flair, though it still has a higher roof than an average hatchback, and now also sports Merc’s sexy new generation cabin styling with turbine-style air vents, ambient lighting and digitised cockpit.

Mercedes says the car is more practical and more chic than ever, and under its more stylish new robes the car has grown in size. The B-Class shares its underpinnings with the A-Class but is longer and has a higher roof to fulfill more of a family role. You sit 90mm higher than in an A-Class, too, to give it more of an SUV-style feel when driving.

Buyers in this segment are looking for good space and the B-Class delivers with its roomy rear seat, where there’s headroom and legroom aplenty.

Depending on version, from mid-2019 it will be possible to slide the rear seats forward by 14cm and to move the backrest into a more upright position to vary the capacity of the luggage compartment behind the rear seats between 455 and 705 litres.