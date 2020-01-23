Audi A1 Road Trip | Update 4: Which extras are worth it?

So the holidays are over and the Audi A1 35 TFSI has left me (my full road trip story will appear in the Sunday Times shortly). Mine for just over a month, it proved to be a fine travelling companion: one that offered both decent power and excellent fuel consumption. Comfort levels proved exemplary — gone are the days when you needed a large luxobarge to arrive at your destination feeling fresh — as were the interior amenities.

From that fabulous touchscreen Audi MMI infotainment system to the frame-hugging sports sears and endlessly customisable cabin mood lighting, the features on hand made the 35 TFSI an absolute pleasure to spend them holiday hours in. But ... and this is quite a sizeable one ... how many of them were standard and how many of them were add-ons?

Well after perusing the spec sheet I have to report that many of the niceties adorning my test car were expensive options, the sum of which pushed its base price tag up by R136,215. That’s a lot of extra dough. Fortunately you don’t need all of them, so here’s a pretty concise list of the things I would keep and others I could happily live without.

1: Metallic paint: R2,500:

The Misano Red Pearlescent paint on my A1 35 TFSI was pretty cool but, honestly, I would just get mine licked in under-the-radar, no-charge Cortina White.

Verdict: Skip