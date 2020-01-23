The Volkswagen Amarok V6 Canyon is a space and pace ace

In November I was part of a group of jurors evaluating 10 double cabs in SA’s Bakkie of the Year contest and I chose VW’s Amarok V6 Canyon as my favourite.

That driving test took place over one day on assorted surfaces, but in December I took the special edition Amarok Canyon on an extended road trip for a more thorough evaualation of its capabilities.

First up was a trip from Joburg to Ponta Malongane in Mozambique, followed by a stint to KZN’s south coast, and it was a real test of the Amarok’s space as we packed five people aboard plus all their camping luggage.

The Amarok’s large loading bay swallowed an impressive amount of gear, but even so we required a 400l Thule roof box to accommodate the whole lot — camping and diving paraphernalia takes up a lot of space.

The eight-hour journey to Mozambique through the Kosi Bay border post proved to be comfortable and car-like for the front seat occupants, but the three at the back were more squeezed and expressed relief whenever we stopped for breaks. VW’s double cab has useful rear seating space for regular journeys, even for three adults, but I wouldn’t necessarily recommend it for such long trips — which I think will apply to most bakkies.