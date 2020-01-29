REVIEW | 2020 Lexus ES 300h is a calming antidote to our crazy world

It is a rushed world out there. Sliding into any of the Lexus ES 300h EX’s seats provides an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life in the best possible way.

The interior is understated and has a subtle design overall — apart from the horn-like knobs to change drive modes and traction control options. To be fair, this car isn’t one where the typical buyer would ever touch those knobs. Best left in Eco mode, it makes every trip a no-fuss affair.

The ride quality is great, even on undulating back roads. The suspension soaks up bumps incredibly well and offers occupants a luxurious ride. The front-wheel drive sedan is more comfortable than it is dynamic though. The steering is heavy and disconnected, lacking feel for the driver. It wasn’t designed to be a sports sedan.

The hybrid factor means the electric motor propels you along in complete silence in urban traffic. Once the 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine starts up, the coupled CVT gearbox does a good job of keeping things quiet on the highway, but it is a tad slow to respond to overtaking urgencies.