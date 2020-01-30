REVIEW | Is the 2020 VW Amarok Double Cab Dark Label SA’s best premium pick-up?

Hard to believe that the Volkswagen Amarok is nearly a whole decade old. In September, 2010, the German pick-up was launched in our country to rapturous applause.

The model even earned a spot in the South African Car of the Year competition that year – back before reputational damage had besmirched the credibility of the pursuit. It was a first time a vehicle of this type had been included in proceedings. Lofty levels of refinement boasted by the Volkswagen offering arguably prompted competitors to strive for similar heights in their subsequent iterations.

Newer entrants have joined the fray, while existing players have upped their sophistication ratings – but many still regard the Amarok as the bona fide, upmarket truck. That plaudit was cemented further when the 3.0 V6 TDI 4MOTION was launched in 2017. Its mighty 2,967cc turbocharged-diesel unit delivered a kick that left us thinking GTI badges should have come standard.

In fact, we deemed it the top pick in our 2019, tar-biased comparative against the Ford Ranger Raptor and Mercedes-Benz X350d 4Matic Power. That was despite falling short in our rough Belgian paving assessment. The heavy-duty shocks of the blue oval contender and multi-link suspension set-up of the three-pointed star rival outshone it. But in the performance-for-price metric, the Volkswagen was peerless.

As is customary throughout product life-cycles, special edition versions served to sustain interest in the offering. In 2016 the Amarok Ultimate arrived. What was its trump card? According to Volkswagen, it was the first of its kind in the local market to feature bi-xenon headlights with LED daytime-running lights as standard. Then there was the Dark Label package launched in 2018, followed by the citrusy-themed Canyon last year. Last week I had a turn in the former flavour.