REVIEW | New Kia Seltos is good enough to challenge the sales leaders

First it was ambitious Hyundai with its smaller Venue and now it’s the turn of sister brand Kia with its new Seltos to not only add to the flurry of choices in the trendy compact crossover segment, but to mount a fresh, more convincing challenge against the recently launched Volkswagen T-Cross.

With a width of 1,800mm, height of 1,620mm and measuring 4,315mm nose to tail, the Seltos is larger than the German protagonist.

Many tend to nod in agreement that the Seltos is handsome. It’s the first Kia to arrive in SA wearing the company’s boxier, more adventurous design inspired by the Telluride SUV flagship from the US market.

The cabin, where the space triumphs over its German rival, is a classy and modern enough place with pleasing tactility. At 2,610mm the wheelbase is capacious enough for four to five passengers.

An upright, rectangular digital screen acts as the main instrument cluster, while a smaller 20.3cm touch screen gives ready access to the luxuries, which, in this EX+ grade include standard fitments such as patterned leather as seat upholstery and on door panels, electrically adjustable side mirrors with auto-folding function, and a centre console armrest integrated with a storage box. It also has Bluetooth telephony, air-conditioning, automatic headlights, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.