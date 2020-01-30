REVIEW | 2020 BMW X4 M Competition is fast but flawed

SUV coupes have become big business. When BMW birthed the genre in 2008 with the X6 — basically an X5 with a sexier roofline — there was much head-scratching about this styling curiosity, until it went on to sell more than 400,000 units and is now in its third generation.

Its success inspired the likes of Mercedes and Audi to launch SUV coupes of their own and, not resting on its laurels, BMW created the X4 as the swoopy-roofed version of the smaller X3 in 2014. It spawned another hit for the brand as it has found more than 200,000 owners to date.

The second-generation X4 was launched in SA in 2018, refitted with new styling, upgraded technology and improved driving dynamics. The seven-model range has several petrol and diesel engine variants, and this range-topping X4 M Competition was introduced late in 2019 as the new kingpin of the range.

It uses a tweaked version of the 3.0l twin turbo straight six engine found in the BMW M4 Competition, firing 375kW and 600Nm through an xDrive all-wheel drive system.

It’s the most powerful straight-six petrol engine yet to be used in an M car and outmuscles the M4 Competition’s 331kW and 550Nm, but the X4 loses some tractability due to its maximum torque only being on call at higher rpm.