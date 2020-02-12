REVIEW | The 2020 BMW X3 M40d is a bittersweet symphony

In 1893 the first prototype diesel engine coughed into life. There was no easy ride for inventor Rudolf Christian Karl Diesel, whose original concept only saw official production in 1897, after numerous trials, errors, patents and run-ins with vociferous critics.

In 1912 he died at sea under mysterious circumstances. But that is a Google search for another day. In this space, we want to talk about his pioneering brand of internal combustion that changed the world. Diesel engines saw use in passenger vehicle applications as far back as 1933, with the Citroën Rosalie widely accepted as the first production vehicle to employ such a power plant.

Mercedes-Benz followed with the 260D in 1936. Contemporary diesel cars are far removed from their rudimentary predecessors, as countless drivers will attest. In the first decade of the new millennium, Audi won the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans from 2006 to 2009, fielding the R10 TDI racer. It was an undertaking that revised sentiments usually held towards diesel motors. Now we regard them with a different esteem, rather than solely being identified as the preserve of trucks and farming implements.

The widespread scandal that came to rock the Volkswagen Group (and the global industry at large) would dramatically undo much of the goodwill held for oil-burners, as well as expediting the demise of pistons and sparks as a means of propulsion. Many European countries are getting closer to the endgame of completely phasing out fossil fuel vehicles altogether. Electrification is nigh. And this brief history lesson is essential to framing the mighty BMW X3 M40d that spent a week in our possession.