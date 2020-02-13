REVIEW | The new 2020 Hyundai Venue is surprisingly practical

The trending SUV craze has truly reached preposterous levels of confusion for buyers. First there was the 4,280mm long Hyundai Creta, then the firm ventured into the smaller SUV sector with its 4,165mm long Kona, and now it's launched the 3,995mm long Venue.

Clearly, Hyundai is reaching deep in creating niches and wants to stack its dealer floors high with SUVs. With this context, the newest member in the company’s expanding crossover not only has rivals in rival dealers but right inside the Hyundai harem.

By stretching the wheelbase to 2,500mm and pushing the wheels to the furthest most points of the corners, it has created interior space in every direction and, as a result, the Venue’s living space is only 100mm less than in the larger Kona and 90mm shorter than in the even larger and higher ranked Creta.

Crucially, the wheelbase is only 51mm shorter than in the car Hyundai is really targeting, which is the VW T-Cross. The market-leading Ford EcoSport is also a rival, while the Venue’s on-road footprint also brings the much cheaper Suzuki Ignis and Renault Sandero Stepway into contention.

The ergonomics of the Venue are spot on, too; the snug confines featuring comfy leather and cloth combination seats and a nicely elevated perch with a range of manual adjustments.

There’s nothing radical in terms of storage for oddments but the glove box and door pockets do hold plenty. Ultimately, it doesn’t need to be the champion of practicality because the odd mishmash of its boxy shape with smoothed-out corners and body paint that contrasts with the roof makes it more a hipster’s delight. Its compact dimensions and jolly face fit perfectly within the urban gaps these individuals mostly play in.

As has become custom with the Hyundai purchase process, the Venue is relatively well-equipped, with the top-line Glide spec getting cruise control, a rear camera to aid with parking, keyless access and start, and a decent infotainment system on a colourful touchscreen, plus more.

Hyundai previously promoted naturally-aspirated engines but recently the strategy has given way to downsizing and turbocharging.