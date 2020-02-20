REVIEW | New 2020 Jeep Wrangler is still made of the right stuff

There is something endearingly analogue and “old-school cool” about the new-generation Jeep Wrangler, as much as it has progressed somewhat into the digital world.

There’s still a lever to switch between two- and four-wheel drive and to select low range, unlike the button- or touchscreen-operated versions found in most modern 4x4s — including the new-generation Defender, which is soon to be launched in SA.

You get the impression that the Wrangler isn’t simply an uber-modern SUV that happens to have a retro-style boxy shape, like a boy band with a carefully curated public image. It walks the talk and presents its authentic self, like leather-clad rock stars of the Guns ’n Roses ilk. You know that’s how they dress at home and at the supermarket.

The US-made Wrangler is as key to Jeep’s brand identity as the 911 is to Porsche, which is why the styling of this fourth-generation Wrangler time-warps back to great-granddaddy Willys Jeep of the 1940s. That boxy body, seven-slat grille, and wide stance with pumped-out wheelarches are all still there, conveying a sense of sturdiness that looks like the car could drive through a brick wall.

It’s a look that seems purpose-made for rugged dirt adventures, and in time-honoured tradition the body still perches on a rugged ladder frame chassis and rides on off-road-focused solid-axle suspension.