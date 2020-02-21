REVIEW | 2020 Honda Amaze 1.2 Comfort is an honest budget sedan

SA’s entry-level car segment is dominated by hatchbacks, but a number of sedans continue to compete in this league, including Suzuki’s DZire, Ford’s Figo, Toyota’s Etios and the Honda Amaze. With no sighting of the Brio hatch in Honda catalogues, the stocky, interestingly styled Amaze is the company’s cheapest offering.

I like the styling very much, particularly the front end, though it’s a design that will polarise opinion. At 3,995mm long with a wheelbase of 2,470mm, the car is pleasingly wide and spacious inside.

The utilitarian dashboard is designed for simple user-friendliness. I like that much of the switchgear is laid out in plain sight for easy access. You want the USB port and charge point? There they are. You want to crank up the volume? Here’s a chunky button or remote buttons on the steering wheel.

The car is solidly built to near class-leading levels. Though the sturdy plastics aren’t the fancy soft-touch type, this high-spec Comfort trim with two-tone faux leather seat covers comes with enough kit to keep you connected and content.