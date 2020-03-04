REVIEW | The 2020 Isuzu D-Max X-Rider Black is a stylish grafter

When it comes to the evaluation of bakkies, my reviews in the past have often been less than favourable.

The road tests have mainly featured double-cabs and at times I have found myself bemoaning issues related to the lack of suitability when driven solely as an urban commute. And admittedly, this is where the majority of bakkies today are found.

Often big and brash, one quickly learns that your turn-circle is limited, manoeuvring in parking lots is severely compromised and often the ride itself leaves a lot to be desired.

With the recent opportunity to test drive the Isuzu D-Max X-Rider Black, I was determined to utilise the vehicle for its intended purpose and throw more than a few shopping bags into the cargo hold.

With a planned 900km trip to the sleepy little village of Southbroom on the far-reaches of the KwaZulu-Natal south coast planned, it was time to strap down some appliances like a fridge, washing machine and tumble dryer – along with all the other bits-and-pieces one gathers over time – and hit the road.