REVIEW | 2020 Renault Kwid has positives despite safety deficiencies

Trusty old affordability has been the virtue that you would associate with any best seller in SA. Over the past decade or so a part of the requirements that fuelled the market also included fashionable style and colourful novelty.

These are exactly the qualities that continue to sell the Renault Kwid, one of the class’s current favourites despite legitimate foibles.

Now in its second generation, it’s the Kwid Climber on test which gets its styling tweaked to reflect more as an SUV rather than a budget hatch. The range looks funkier and unlike any of the other conformists in the segment such as its Datsun Go cousin, the Peugeot 108 and the Hyundai Atos.

Despite being a small and narrow car, Renault has made sure the Kwid has plenty of room inside. That’s 2,422mm of wheelbase and a 279l boot which turns to 620l with the seats folded. It isn’t segment leading but spacious enough to fit much of what a nuclear family can throw at it.