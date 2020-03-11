REVIEW | The 2020 BMW M340i xDrive is an M3 for the 'Sensible Sally'

Consider yourself an aficionado of the BMW 3-Series? You might appreciate the following observation. Except the initial E21 (for reasons that are obvious), every generation had a derivative that virtually aped the shadow of the M3 from its area.

A happy medium, if you will: neither entry level nor bestowed with the credentials that made the Motorsport-developed sibling so revered.

OK, in SA, with the beloved E30 generation, the 325iS and 333i flavours may well be regarded as our very own localised M3 versions, since it was never officially on sale here.

The E36 had the 328i, the E46 had the 330i and the numbers got even bigger with the E90 and F30, featuring the 335i titles. In the case of the latter, that moniker became 340i. These six-pot saloons sat one tier below the mightiest performer in the hierarchy.

As does the G20 M340i xDrive we are examining here this week: the most potent expression of the breed until the M3 arrives.