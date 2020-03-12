REVIEW | 2020 Renault Megane RS 280 wins the value cup

After a fairly quiet period there’s suddenly been a lot of action in the hot-hatch world.

Hyundai launched its i30N in SA in February as the Korean brand’s first contender in the segment, while Volkswagen unveiled its new eighth-generation Golf GTI to the world overseas.

While all this was happening, Renault sent us its Megane RS 280 Cup for road-testing, just to remind us of the French foothold in this go-fast sector.

The rapid Renault Sport model is available in two versions both priced at R589,900: the “softer” and more commuting-friendly RS 280 Lux automatic, and the more hardcore RS 280 Cup, which is more of a boy-racer special with its six-speed manual transmission, 20% stiffer suspension and traction-enhancing limited-slip differential.

It sets an aggressive visual presence with its widened tracks and lowered ride height, with front fog lights inspired by a chequered flag. Red Brembo brake calipers peek out from behind the 19-inch wheels and, combined with a prominent rear diffuser and centrally mounted tailpipes, the racy Renault is all hissing intent.