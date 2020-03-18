REVIEW | The 2020 Mini Clubman is one of the last wagons on the market

I will spare you the tired diatribe about how the brand has abandoned its classic establishment values of compactness and astute packaging. Yes, Mini makes cars that are big by current standards, erring on the luxurious side of the scale, evincing more than a hint of DNA from its owners, BMW. Deal with it already. This Clubman, for example, does not appear considerably far off a 3-Series in length if you were to park them side-by-side. Nor is it dramatically far off in price, when specified in certain ways, but you knew that already. Be judicious with that list of extras.

But you could be grinning as you cough up those Randelas, because the Clubman, like all models from the brand, is imbued with a tangible cheerfulness that makes a person giddy to get behind the wheel. Hitting the unlock button and seeing those big, round, LED irises light up, this practical Mini was like a friendly, doe-eyed creature in the darkness of our office parking basement.

And eager it was to nose through the cityscape. Power comes from the same 2.0-litre, boosted four-cylinder found in many regular BMW applications, yet it sounds so chipper in this state of tune, replete with whooshes and flutters as the turbocharger spools and expels. The tune translates into an impressive rhythm, too, as the Clubman S is always keen to sprint. Possibly too keen: it has been a long time since we encountered such notable torque-steer in a contemporary performance car. Its steering writhed as the front wheels wrestled with multitasking power application and direction stability.