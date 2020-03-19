REVIEW | The 2020 Mercedes V250d is all about living la vida luxury

Luxury MPVs are a fairly rare breed in a world where growing families are increasingly migrating to SUVs, but Mercedes-Benz soldiers on in this segment with its V-Class bus.

And to no surprise, as the premium people carrier still makes good business sense for Mercedes-Benz Vans. While the double-cab bakkie experiment fell flat with the shortlived X-Class, Merc’s business-class minibus sells decent numbers in SA where it outperforms its closest competitor, the VW Caravelle, by three to one.

The current V-Class was launched in 2015 and last year received a midlife facelift and safety upgrades.

Among these were a minor external makeover which includes a new diamond structure in the front grille. There are also new interior trim options, while the rear seats can be ordered with massage and ventilation functions for a more premium travel experience.

Safety’s been beefed up with the introduction of Active Brake Assist which intervenes to prevent hitting pedestrians and obstacles should the driver not react in time.

Highbeam Assist Plus is another new safety feature, which deactivates some of the headlight LEDs to prevent blinding other drivers while illuminating the remaining areas of the road.

Crosswind Assist helps the driver keep this big boy in its lane at speeds faster than 80km/h, and automatically corrects the vehicle’s course when buffeted by strong winds.

As before the V-Class comes in standard and Avantegarde model lines, with an AMG Line package also on offer to glam-up the styling.