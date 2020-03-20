REVIEW | The 2020 Audi TT S is a practical everyday sports coupé

In a strange but striking Pulse Orange paint job, Audi’s TT tested here in “S” flavour is the brand’s two-door sports coupe and junior to the R8. It’s been available either in practical 2+2 coupe or two-seater roadster guise since the first TT was launched in 1998 whereas its BMW rival is singularly soft-top and its Merc competitor a convertible hardtop.

The captivating and unforgettable shape of the first generation is still there to see and swoon over.

The future of the TT is unknown, with Audi hinting that it may be discontinued. Whether the badge will return as some form of EV in the next chapter or not remains a mystery but in the meantime, the minimalist interior design remains with large round vents dominating proceedings retained but upgraded to the latest spec, which means they are now integrated with climate control buttons.

The general TT interior rewards: you just keep on finding clever details as you live with it. From the concise and clear digital menu that pops out in direct view from the standard fitment Audi Virtual Cockpit, to the supportive and electric Alcantara/leather clad seats, to the centre stack of buttons, all is neat and chrome-tipped for a luxury texture. It’s smart, sporty and has a quality feel.

On the move the TTS has an accomplished ride quality with the suspension set to its softest mode. All-round visibility is also superb for the niche and there’s an excellent driving position which allows for an ultra-low seat squab position. It needs to be as you are in charge of a supremely comfortable but fast car.