REVIEW | The 2020 Mazda CX-5 2.2 DE Akera AWD is a bold soul

Mazda knows a thing or two about overcoming adversity. From the devastating effects of WW2 that left its domestic land and birthplace of Hiroshima in ruins, to the divorce from American monolith Ford in more recent times. There is an indubitable spirit of resilience that defines the company narrative.

We spent a couple of days in the company of its CX-5 in range-topping 2.2 DE Akera AWD specification. It is a vehicle that we are not strangers to. After all, it was a near-identical example of this contender that spent a full six months in our custodianship during the first half of 2018, as the Sowetan Motoring long-term tester.

What has changed since? Well, last year the brand rolled out an assortment of minor tweaks to its popular medium-sized sport-utility vehicle. They really are minor. For example, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality was made standard on the MZD Connect interface system across the range.

On the inside, eagle-eyed aficionados will spot a different air-conditioner panel pattern, plus additional chrome embellishments for the electric window switches and volume dial. See? Really minor.

Outside, the CX-5 still looks as gorgeous as ever, especially when wearing a shade of Soul Red paint. Restyled 19-inch alloys form the extent of the aesthetic revisions – no problem there, why fix what was never broken?

If anything, the weeklong reacquaintance was a good reminder as to why the CX-5 remains one of our most recommended picks in the category. Interior quality could match, if not best products hailing from manufacturers perceived as premium marques. The surfaces of the door panels and tactility of switchgear are simply excellent. As are its road manners.