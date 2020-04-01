REVIEW | New 2020 Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC is anything but mellow

When the national lockdown lifts, our nation will be reeling on all fronts. Acquiring a new vehicle, let alone a hot hatchback, is likely to fall towards the bottom of the priority list for most motorists, as tasks of rebuilding lives and the economy takes precedence.

The automotive industry, across manufacturing and retail spheres, will need time to reboot. Every manufacturer has been affected by this. Mercedes-AMG was among many brands that intended to launch new products in SA, before the pandemic turned the world on its head. The A35, pictured here, had been but one such model on the cards.

Late in February we had pestered the brand to avail us a unit before official release proceedings, to accommodate certain working-in-advance protocols for Ignition TV and the monthly Sunday Times Lifestyle Motoring supplement, both owned by Arena Holdings, in addition to this title you are reading.