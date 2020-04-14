LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Taking delivery of our Volkswagen Polo GTI

During the nearly six years of serving the publications owned by this fine company, one has had the privilege of inducting and bidding farewell to a decent number of long-term test candidates.

Never have the circumstances been as peculiar as they were when this latest subject for extended companionship arrived. On 24 March, hours before the national lockdown, it took residence after this scribe duly replicated his signature several times over on the reams of accompanying documentation.

Over the next 12 months you can read about the ups, downs, costs and quirks of living with the most powerful Polo money can buy, on these digital pages and in sister titles Sunday Times Lifestyle Motoring and Sowetan Motoring.

When we took delivery of the vehicle it had a smidgen over 1,000km on the odometer. It has since gained about 350km, dispatched over all manner of journalistic (and grocery-procuring) duties. The first mission behind the wheel of the GTI was to a ministerial briefing in Tshwane on 27 March. On 2 April we went to witness transport minister Fikile Mbalula spraying disinfectant over minibuses at the Bree Taxi Rank in Johannesburg after his regulatory indecisions. He became Sunday Times’ Mampara of the Week.