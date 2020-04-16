CLASSIC REVIEW | Pretty much all you want to know about the Porsche 911 SC

Speaking of which ... what is it like to drive, is it fast?

OK, so let's get this out of the way - by modern standards the Porsche 911 SC is not fast. Quick, yes, but fast no. If a Volkswagen Golf GTI pulls up next to you at the traffic lights do not be tempted to take it on because you will lose. It will be embarrassing. Heck, at Joburg altitudes pretty much anything with a turbocharger will blow you clear into the weeds.

In real-world conditions I would say that the 911 SC is on a performance par with the Honda S2000. My friend had one and, on the few occasions that we drag raced each other, the two cars were neck and neck. The Honda has a lot more top-end power but the Porsche has way more torque, which kind of balances things out nicely between them.

Being an older car the SC lacks the NVH (Noise, Vibration and Harshness) insulation of modern vehicles. This means that even though you might not be travelling very fast, your senses are tricked into thinking that you are. In other words, 200km/h in a 1980 911 SC feels like 300km/h in a 2008 Audi R8 V8. I kind of like this feature because it means you don't have to risk imprisonment and/or a grisly crash to feel any sense of speed.

Driven in isolation on public roads I know and love I'd surmise that the SC is something of a Goldilocks car: not too fast, not too slow - just right. Anything quicker seems like overkill, unless you're going to attend regular track days, which I'm not because I own a racing car.

Most people tend to concentrate solely on raw, point-to-point performance when analysing Porsche 911s and this is a mistake. Taken at a more sedate pace you'll find that these sportsters make excellent GT cars and the SC is no exception. On the few long-distance jaunts I've undertaken in mine, I've been amazed at how easily it gobbles up the miles. Fifth gear is reasonably long, which means that you can sit at 140km/h all day long at little over 3,400rpm. Even at 160km/h, that 3.0-litre motor is hardly breaking sweat.

For a 40-year-old classic car a good 911 SC can reel in the horizon with the best of them.

Braking performance? In its day this Porsche model was praised for its newly servo-assisted anchors. Today though, you can certainly feel that the art of vehicular retardation has moved on. I'm not saying the brakes (282mm discs front, 290mm discs rear) on the SC are bad, but you certainly do need to look ahead a lot more than you do in modern cars and make provision for a longer stopping distance. Also, there's no ABS present, so if you do suddenly stomp on the middle pedal your cadence braking game better be on point.