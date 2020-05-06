REVIEW | 2020 Kia Seltos is a grocery-getter with oomph

Test vehicle evaluations generally last a week – before a model is collected by its custodians and whisked off to the next publication. Long-term test programmes, like that of the year-long Polo GTI we introduced last month, afford an in-depth experience of the costs and potential issues involved with ownership.

Thanks to the national lockdown intervention that took effect over a month ago, we found ourselves in possession of a Kia Seltos for much longer than intended.

It arrived on March 24 and is set to return this Friday.

Our affair began with a long-distance drive to the luscious green valleys of KwaZulu-Natal, on the day of its initial arrival. Believe it or not, the Kia is still running on the 95-octane fuel filled in prior to the journey. This is the longest stretch one has gone without topping up the reserves of any vehicle.

Indeed, it has spent most of its time in my tenure with its shifter in P, having covered a little under 200km on Durban soil. At some point, its 17-inch wheels seemed particularly itchy for road time. And so was I, to be honest. Eventually, we both gave in to our desires and went on a road date, which was a dash to the procure essential goods, albeit using a slightly longer route.