REVIEW | The 2020 BMW M340i will rekindle your love of fast sedans

The BMW M340i is the new juggernaut of the compact executive saloon which picks up where the previous F30 generation 340i left off.

But this is a very different kettle of fish that’s based on the enhancements and tricks that premiered BMW’s latest seventh-generation (G20) 3 Series, catapulting it to the pinnacle inside the storm of competitive alternatives from Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and Jaguar in terms of superb ride quality and digital sophistication.

Even in the first few metres of driving the signs are stunningly good. You can adjust the seat for any position and I found the chair squats suitably low for a sporty, hunkered down perch behind a multifunction wheel that’s both meaty to hold and precise.

The rear bench is delightfully larger to stretch out from than in previous models while an optional Infotainment Package worth R24,500 brings in Gesture Control, BMW Live Cockpit with apps and a Harman Kardon sound system, while the interior can be designed to your tastes too.

The Black Sapphire metallic painted test unit featured BMW Individual "Merino" leather in a Fiona Red/Black combination that covers the seats and door panels while aluminium Tetragon caresses the centre tunnel and licks some sections of the dashboard.

The torque in the engine is immediately apparent, allowing effortless ambling on optional double spoke 19-inch alloys that are connected to a surprisingly supple standard fitment M Sport suspension, which also brings it 10mm closer to the ground.

You’d be surprised to hear that the M340i can waft if you want it to. Thumb in comfort on the optional adjustable suspension and it softens, the steering loosens a notch and the baritone from the exhaust system becomes a distant roar while the eight-speed transmission settles for gentle upshifts, making it a pleasant thing to float around in.

This new M Performance 3 Series is powered by a turbocharged 3.0l six-cylinder with outputs of 285kW and 500Nm. That’s a bigger shove than the previous 340i and it’s all the déjà vu you’ll get because this market gets the M340i xDrive while the US and other markets can choose rear-wheel drive. The speed result is a 0-100km/h in 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 250km/h.