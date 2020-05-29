REVIEW | We road test SA's most affordable car, the Suzuki S-Presso

With a base price of R134,900 the new Suzuki S-Presso recently became SA’s most affordable car, in a market segment that will likely be eyed with renewed interest by cash-strapped buyers reeling from an economically ruinous lockdown.

Sold in a range of five models imported from India, it’s a small five-door hatchback but due to its elevated 180mm ground clearance Suzuki dubs it a crossover.

The S-Presso looks to lure primarily young buyers with its funky, youthful charm but the boxy styling is a double-edged sword — ironically my 50-something-year old self likes its chunky design but my 20-something daughters, not so much.

Such low price tags often mean an abysmal motoring experience, but I was pleasantly surprised by the tiny car and enjoyed driving it. Rather than feeling cheap and nasty, it’s a capable and fun-to-drive little hatch that punches above its weight.

For starters, the puny little 998cc petrol engine didn’t feel drastically underpowered, and because the car is such a flyweight it has a half-decent power to weight ratio.

The S-Presso scoots about town with lightfooted oomph and it’s not unhappy to break free of city confines. On the open road it’s able to maintain more than the 120km/h speed limit up hills, even with the power-sapping aircon running.

The three-cylinder engine isn’t the most refined thing and has lumpy idling, but the car’s general noise isn’t overly intrusive.

The bargain-basement price comes with a decent amount of toys. Our test car was the higher-specced S-Edition selling for R147,900, which comes with items like a reversing camera and a colour touchscreen audio system with smartphone Bluetooth integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, or USB and auxiliary ports.