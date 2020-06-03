REVIEW | The 2020 Honda Amaze is one sensible little sedan

Many of us have been forced to reshuffle our financial priorities in a world struck by Covid-19. No need to elaborate about the devastation the pandemic has wreaked on businesses, livelihoods and the greater economy.

In austere times, where households will inevitably downsize, it is the set of thriftier, more sensible offerings that will stand out on the radars of those in a position to purchase a vehicle. Premium marques are set to take a backseat for the time being.

So it was appropriate that the Honda Amaze would mark the end of our lockdown-imposed hiatus of test vehicles.

A clean, white example of the Japanese three-box saloon arrived for an evaluation period recently. The fleet manager assured me it had been subjected to a most stringent process of sanitisation.

This was not my first exposure to the model. We sampled and reported on one in February 2019, where the unit in question was the range-topping Comfort version with a continuously-variable transmission (CVT). It sits above the entry-level Trend version.