REVIEW | Can the flash 2020 Kia Seltos 1.4 T-GDI GT Line justify the cash?

This flagship Seltos model offers a punchy turbocharged engine plus a host of attractive cosmetic exterior and interior tweaks. Unfortunately, it also comes saddled to a rather lofty price tag. We find out whether or not it is worth all the extra money.

What is it?

What you’re looking at here is the range-topping version of the Kia Seltos SUV that was launched in SA at the end of last year – you know, when life was good and we could leave our houses without gloves and masks and bottles of sanitiser.

With a pricetag hovering just under the R500,000 mark, the GT Line differentiates itself out on the street with a turbocharged motor (its lesser Seltos siblings are all fitted with naturally-aspirated lumps) and a more aggressively styled exterior.

Loaded with all available niceties, the generously equipped interior has also been made to appear extra sporty thanks to generous lashings of go-faster cosmetic tinsel.

If you’re into sharp aesthetics and sharp(er) performance, then the GT Line is certainly the Seltos that will strike your fancy.