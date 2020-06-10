REVIEW | 2020 Audi A7 sets new standards in the luxury class

One of my earliest assignments in motoring journalism was evaluating the new-at-the-time Audi A6. The year was 2011 and the grey specimen delivered by legendary fleet manager Athol van Heerden, now retired, was of the 3.0 TFSI variety.

You can imagine that it left quite an impression. But then, my frames of reference were the four press cars had prior: Chevrolet Cruze, Chevrolet Captiva, Opel Astra and Volkswagen Scirocco R. Oh, as well as my own wheels, a tired Renault Modus in brown. Not forgetting the car that had afforded me the skills required to operate a motor vehicle — a Toyota Conquest — the driving school legend many SA drivers are au fait with. OK, and the borrowed Mazda 2 (thanks, ma) that saw me pass that driving test the fourth time around.

And it was in 2011 that the Volkswagen Polo and BMW 5-Series tied in the local Car of the Year competition. Another noteworthy happening in 2011, was that Audi released the decidedly more glamorous fraternal twin to the conventional A6, the A7. The Audi A6 earned a spot as a finalist in the 2012 instalment of the event, where the Hyundai Elantra ultimately took the title.

With its fastback shape and four doors, the A7 sought to take on the segment-pioneering Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class, as well as the Porsche Panamera. The BMW 6-Series Gran Coupé would join the club not long after.