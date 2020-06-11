REVIEW | 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe hits the sweet spot

Sometimes it seems BMW tries to squeeze itself into too many car niches, but I think the new 2 Series Gran Coupe has nailed it as a concept.

It is the four-door version of the 2 Series coupe which until now was available with only two doors, and the extra passenger portals make the Gran Coupe a more practical car without taking anything away from its sportingly rakish lines. In fact, I think the four-door is the better looking car, with its added length giving it a more elegant, less chopped-off silhouette.

The Gran Coupe also has a decidedly bolder looking snout with a larger kidney grille — a design element that’s sweeping through the Bavarian firm like wildfire — although it’s still a lot smaller than the supersized grille on the controversial new 4 Series.

At first I thought this four-door 2 Series might even be a viable alternative to a 3 Series sedan in terms of family space, seeing as it’s only 11cm shorter. But once I sat my six-foot frame in the back seat, it turned out that while there’s semi-reasonable legroom, the low roof makes things a little tight. The 2 Series Gran Coupe makes a good family vehicle if the back seat is reserved for young teens rather than adults.

The interior lays on a mood-lit, leather-clad vibe that is pleasantly plush and modern, and little details like the air vent adjusters being made of real metal instead of plastic help raise the upmarket feel.

The range-topping M235i xDrive Gran Coupe has most of the niceties you’d expect in an executive ride, including navigation, keyless start, and an infotainment system that gives you a variety of choices on how to operate it: the time-honoured iDrive knob, by touchscreen, or by talking. On the latter choice, BMW’s voice recognition is getting better but it still sometimes acts as if you’re speaking Klingon with its “please repeat”.