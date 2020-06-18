LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Polo GTI is a winter treat with heated seats

If you were tasked with listing five great inventions that pushed the boundaries of automotive technology, what would feature? Life-saving kit like safety glass, anti-lock brakes, crumple zones and the airbag are certainly worthy of mentions. But even before those intermediate levels, there was the creation of the all-critical safety belt.

How about the evolution of in-car entertainment? From basic AM/FM radio set-ups, to cassette players, to compact discs, the wizardry of wireless connectivity and beyond.

Forget music, some modern interfaces are infused with enough computing power to hold a conversation. Well, in rudimentary terms anyway: the novelty of being able to tell your Mercedes-Benz A-Class to open its sunroof could only amuse one for so long.

On that note of futurism, we cannot forget the increase in affection towards autonomous vehicles. These days you can even have a Toyota Corolla with adaptive cruise control and a steering assistant that keeps the car in its lane. All the above are fantastic developments that shaped and continue to shape the vehicular landscape we all observe so intently.