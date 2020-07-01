REVIEW | The 2020 Toyota Corolla has more swag than ever before

It is often said nothing lasts forever. While that may be true in most instances, there are many Toyota Corolla owners who would disagree. You know, those drivers whose odometers read like telephone numbers.

Just the other day a rather well-kept Corolla E30 (not be confused with the BMW) caught my attention. That was the one launched in 1974. Its cheerful yellow paint was in decent condition for a steed of such vintage, albeit with a patinated look that makes things of this nature so endearing.

The happy vibe of the shade was bested only by the introductory copy of the frayed but completely legible operating manual.

The paragraphs were peppered liberally with exclamation marks, congratulating the owner on the purchase, and assuring them of faithful service ahead.

Let me tell you, that old book was not lying, because when the custodian of this car turned the key, it started without the slightest hesitation. What a thing.

Maybe, just maybe, 46 years from now when a curious car-lover like me hits the push-to-start button on a 2020 Corolla sedan, it too will elicit a feeling of similar appreciation. One thing is certain: this generation of the breed will go down as the turning point in the aesthetic language that defined the nameplate.