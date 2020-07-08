REVIEW | Why the Volvo XC60 is still a fine choice in 2020

As written in previous accounts of contemporary Volvo cars, the tablet-like infotainment screen seems to take a bit of getting used to. Simple things like deactivating the stop-start system cannot be easily done while on the move: you need to navigate through myriad menus.

Irritatingly, the ventilation system of our car also had a mind of its own. At start-up, the fan could be set to its maximum setting – but would only start functioning after a few kilometres of driving.

Still, not much could cause a spike in blood pressure from the helm of the XC60. It has to be among the most relaxing steers in the category, especially when equipped with the optional pneumatic suspension.

Speaking of options, you need to do yourself a favour and look at the extras list on the Volvo online configurator. There are some nifty and unusual add-ons to be specified. This includes a key fob shell finished in birchwood or leather, a fitted neck pillow that slides over the headrests, and a specialised dog harness for the rear seat.

You can even specify an added aluminium plate for underside protection if you are the kind of buyer with frequent dirt-road driving in mind.

The entire range comprises of four-cylinder engines, with both petrol and diesel versions packing 1969cc displacements. In D5 guise, as tested, the output is quoted at 173kW and 480Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic. Power is sent to all four wheels. With an abundance of torque available from as little as 1750rpm, a steady wave of acceleration is easily summoned in any setting.

Highway cruising, with the Pilot Assist semi-autonomous driving system lending a hand, is an effortless affair. The XC60 had me contemplating all kinds of cross-border sojourns.

My focus on reality was brought firmly into perspective when the headlines of the morning proffered sobering tolls of a more macabre kind.