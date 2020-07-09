REVIEW | The 2020 Renault Triber can barely move out of its own shadow

Commercially, the Renault Kwid has proven to be a runaway success. That is undisputable — with the impressive sales figures as concrete support. Critically, however, the story is rather different.

Since its launch in 2016, you would have read countless diatribes launching into the subpar safety credentials of the little car, its iffy build quality and uninspiring road manners.

But its biggest trump card, affordability, has ensured the Kwid a spot in the driveways of thousands of South Africans: mostly first-time buyers whose relish for the freedom of cost-effective, personal mobility eclipses any grievances the national motoring press levelled at the French hatchback.

And in February a new variation of the model entered the market in the form of the Triber, which employs the same CMF-A code platform as the Kwid, but in a family-friendly configuration. If you want a cheap, new seven-seater, the asking price from R177,900 is enough to at least get you into the showroom hankering for a test drive.

My enthusiasm for the spiffy-looking blue test unit ran high: could this attractively-styled, roomier remix effectively redeem estimations of those core Kwid ingredients? My expectations were carefully tempered of course.

Viewed front-on, it really is attractive. Its countenance appears decidedly grown-up. And the rugged accoutrements bode well for eventualities of dirt-track traversing. So too does the decent ground clearance of 182mm. The roof rails are not merely decorative, with a certified payload of 50kg.

Hopping behind the wheel, the superiority of the Triber over the Kwid was instantly noticeable. The layout and template of the fascia was unlike the dinky toy impression of its counterpart. And the materials employed are of a superior quality — far from soft-touch — but seemingly durable and sturdily-assembled. It was assuring to note the width of the interior door panels.