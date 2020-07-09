SHOOT-OUT | 2020 Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy vs Hyundai i30N

Hyundai’s long-awaited i30 N recently arrived in SA as the first car from the Korean carmaker’s high-performance N division.



Competing against established icons like the Golf GTI and Honda Civic Type R is no easy task for a newcomer to the hot-hatch league, and rather than making the i30 N the most powerful contender, Hyundai focused on trying to make it the most fun to drive and spent 10,000km honing the car’s handling at the Nurburgring Nordschleife racetrack in Germany...