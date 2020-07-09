Reviews

SHOOT-OUT | 2020 Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy vs Hyundai i30N

09 July 2020 - 07:59 By Denis Droppa

Hyundai’s long-awaited i30 N recently arrived in SA as the first car from the Korean carmaker’s high-performance N division.

Competing against established icons like the Golf GTI and Honda Civic Type R is no easy task for a newcomer to the hot-hatch league, and rather than making the i30 N the most powerful contender, Hyundai focused on trying to make it the most fun to drive and spent 10,000km honing the car’s handling at the Nurburgring Nordschleife racetrack in Germany...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | America's 480km/h Tuatara sports car in flame-spitting action New Models
  2. Powerful new BMW X5 and X6 M Competition models arrive in SA New Models
  3. WATCH | Bugatti Chiron Super Sport breaks 490km/h barrier news
  4. New Ford Ranger Raptor rumoured to come with powerful V6 engines New Models
  5. How to take care of your car battery during winter news

Latest Videos

Gauteng prepares 'more than 1.5 million' gravesites as province braces for ...
112 days on life support: A Covid-19 patient is recovering after a double lung ...
X