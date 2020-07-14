Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2020 Volvo XC60

14 July 2020 - 10:28 By Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire for a test drive in the svelte Volvo XC60.

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2020 Maserati Levante Trofeo

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he samples a fiery Maserati with the heart of a Ferrari - the Levante Trofeo
Motoring
3 hours ago

WATCH | America's 480km/h Tuatara sports car in flame-spitting action

Mid-engined beast produces 1,300kW - nearly triple the power of an M5
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2020 Hyundai Venue

Join Ignition TV presenter Brenwin Naidu for a quick review of the Hyundai Venue - South Korea's answer to the immensely popular Volkswagen T-Cross
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | America's 480km/h Tuatara sports car in flame-spitting action New Models
  2. No action yet on Tshwane metro cops who manhandled woman in viral video news
  3. These are the 10 best-selling used hatchbacks in SA Features
  4. Three used cars that have increased in value during lockdown Features
  5. AA launches petition to #ExtendtheLicence news

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Curfew reinstated, no alcohol: Ramaphosa imposes new level 3 rules
X