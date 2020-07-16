REVIEW | Automatic gearbox makes Mahindra Pik Up an effortless drive

Among the workhorses sold by Mahindra SA is the Pik Up, which is available in double- or single-cab bakkie derivatives and a spin-off from the Scorpio SUV. It’s a good base to build a luxury lifestyle bakkie or a comfortable workhorse.

Manual versions of the Pik Up aren’t entirely crude and they won’t necessarily be an acquired taste for anybody but farmers.

It’s the double-cab version that’s fitted with a new six-speed automatic gearbox on test, and this should sweeten the recipe for leisure bakkie seekers. Double cab 4x2 Pik Ups are rated with loading up to 1,095kg, and our 4x4 test model can carry a lower 995kg.

Fire up that mHawk 2.2l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine with 103kW and 320Nm and you’ll know that you’re in a vehicle with commercial roots. It makes a rattly diesel noise on start-up, along with the mandatory agrarian belch of smoke.

Take-off from standstill isn’t lethargic, however, and the engine quietens down once warm, which is why it’s an effortless long-distance cruiser.