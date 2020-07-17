REVIEW | Ugly 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé is hard to like

The number 2 has served as something of an experimental digit for BMW.

Think about it. Aside from the conventional, two-door, 2-Series model, it also launched the Active Tourer version of the nameplate in 2015. Aesthetically, it was not quite true to the predator-like shades and templates we had come to expect from the company.

Designed to compete with the Mercedes-Benz B-Class, the Bavarian was also the first production model from the brand to have its power sent to the front wheels. A move that would have been unthinkable when the firm was at peak obstinance with its vehement defence of six-cylinder engines aspirated naturally – and rear-wheel drive.

How times have changed. And for the better, because one-dimensionality is a death knell for any operation seeking longevity in an ever changing world.

This year it gave us another variation of the 2 Series in the form of the Gran Coupé. You would be forgiven for dismissing it as downright peculiar in appearance. Not since the 5 Series GT has a BMW been so poorly received.