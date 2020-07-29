REVIEW | Hefty 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé delivers the goods

Among the things BMW gets right is the art of the large, four-door car. Some time ago that reference would have applied solely to the 7-Series.

But since 2012 the firm also began producing a variation of its 6-Series with additional entrances.

Lest we forget, BMW also has a presence in the niche of large, five-door cars. Recall that 5-Series GT? That has since become the 6-Series GT.

Meanwhile, the regular 6-Series and its Gran Coupé counterpart were axed.

But perhaps we should say reincarnated, because the 8-Series is now your port of call if you want a big two-door (as well as a two-door with two more doors in the form of the Gran Coupé).

We recently spent four days with this version of the moniker. And surmised that those privileged shoppers in the segment have a truly unenviable decision to make.

Because this Bavarian and its fellow Germans are all so exquisite to look at. Pause and reflect, for a second, on the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class, the pioneer of the so-called four-door coupé genre. Its slinky, curvaceous silhouette is a thing to behold. Then you have the Audi A7, more wedge-shaped in execution, cutting a svelte profile in any setting.

Now the BMW seems to have a slightly more pumped-up, wide-angle appearance over its chief rivals. The aggro presence of its regular counterpart launched last year has been faithfully distilled into this more practical format. It is certainly more attractive than the other Gran Coupé discussed on these pages last week: that peculiar 2-Series.