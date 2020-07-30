REVIEW | Why everyone needs to drive a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 just once

Porsche enthusiasts of a traditional persuasion can breathe a collective sigh of relief.

The brand has no intention of shelving manual transmissions or horizontally-opposed engine layouts: cornerstones in their development of an enviable legacy.

And one that ought to be preserved, even though their unique take on electrification will pave the way for a new breed of loyalists.

A fortnight ago we had a chance to taste the future from behind the wheel of the battery-powered Taycan Turbo S. The motoring staffers in this building came away with a unanimous sentiment. This silent, brutal four-door completely reset our barometers of what defined fast acceleration.

Its on-paper sprint time of 2.8 seconds felt commensurately violent in real life — maybe even quicker than the quoted figure — and put some in mind of the effortlessness with which a superbike hits 100km/h from standstill. A reminder that its high-voltage powertrain serves up 560kW and 1,050Nm.

Completing our double-up on models from the manufacturer this week is the 718 Cayman GT4 (309kW and 420Nm).

And a person might just be forgiven for dismissing its quoted sprint time (4.4 seconds) as pedestrian, versus the lightspeed pace of its plugged-in sister.

Of course, to judge it according to a single measure would be myopic in the least. If you are the kind of driver who seeks to use both hands, both feet and the part of the brain that regulates those thrilling caveman responses, then this pedigreed reptile is one of the last remaining species that delivers.

That is no exaggeration either. What else can you buy new in 2020 with three pedals, six cylinders and its engine in the middle?